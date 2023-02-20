Go to Contents
06:50 February 20, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires missile; S. Korea, U.S. fly fighters; Korean Peninsula situation quickly chilled (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires this year's first ICBM, signals possibility of high-intensity provocation down the road (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un issues surprise ICBM launch order; N. Korea fires it 9 hours later (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's ICBM vs. U.S. bombers: 'power for power' standoff (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills involving B-1B bombers in tit-for-tat response to N. Korean ICBM launch (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea at stage of ICBM operational deployment; S. Korea, U.S. deploy bombers in response (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts surprise ICBM launch; atmospheric reentry presumed to have failed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. fly B-1B bombers in 'power-for-power' response (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea stages this year's first ICBM provocation; S. Korea, U.S. fly strategic bombers in tit-for-tat response (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea stages ICBM provocation; S. Korea, U.S. fly strategic bombers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- N. Korea conducts 1st ICBM provocation in 3 months; S. Korea, U.S. fly strategic bombers (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North conducts 'surprise' ICBM drill (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tensions simmer on peninsula after NK launch, allies' drills (Korea Herald)
-- NK test-launches ICBM capable of striking U.S. mainland (Korea Times)
(END)

