Yoon's approval rating rises to 40.4 pct: poll

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has risen to over 40 percent for the first time in six weeks on the back of a strengthened policy focus on economic and livelihood matters, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,504 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 3.5 percentage points from a week earlier to 40.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain in the poll conducted by Realmeter since Yoon came to power last year.

Yoon's disapproval rating fell 2.8 percentage points to 57.5 percent in the same period.

Realmeter said the gain could be attributable to the government putting more emphasis on tackling economic and livelihood issues.

In the wake of a public outcry over soaring heating bills, high interest rates and rising inflation, the government announced a plan to freeze railroad, postal and other public utility fees in the first half of the year to help ease people's economic burdens.

Yoon also called on the communications and financial industries to take part in sharing the people's economic burden by actively taking steps to contain prices.

"It's the result of focusing his message and policy on economic and livelihood matters that affect the public's lives the most," Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at the pollster, said.

On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) garnered 45 percent support, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous week, while support for the main opposition Democratic Party came in at 39.9 percent, down 2.9 percentage points in the same period.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R), accompanied by SMEs and Startups Minister Lee Young (R), shakes hands with a shopkeeper during a visit to a traditional market in Cheongju, the capital of North Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

