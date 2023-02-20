SK Signet bags 7.3 mln-euro EV charger order from Britain

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK Signet Inc., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, said Monday it has recently clinched its first supply contract in Europe worth 7.3 million euros (US$7.8 million) as it accelerates its market expansion in the region.

The contract was signed in December last year with an unspecified client in Britain, SK Signet said, without disclosing further details, citing the terms of the agreement.

SK Signet, the No. 1 EV charger producer in the United States, has set its eye on Europe for its global push. It has established an office in Germany and a service center in England to step up the market expansion.

"Europe, which is spearheading the global EV era, is a significant market for SK Signet, and we are committed to electrifying Europe while contributing to the global net zero efforts with our ultrafast EV chargers," SK Signet CEO Shin Jung-ho said.

SK Signet, a unit under South Korea's SK Group, said it will focus on finding new business collaboration opportunities in Germany, Britain, Italy, France and Spain -- five countries that are leading the EV market in Europe.

SK Signet's V2 ultrafast charger allows electric vehicles to travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge and charge an EV from 20 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

SK Signet unveiled a plan in November last year to build its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Texas, with an aim to increase its production capacity to 20,000 units per year.



view larger image This image, provided by SK Signet Inc., shows its ultrafast EV charger V2 on Feb. 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

