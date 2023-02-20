Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #presidential office #North Korea

Presidential officials meet over N.K. missile launch

10:46 February 20, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Presidential officials met Monday to discuss the security situation following North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day, the presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han presided over the meeting and was briefed on North Korea's missile launch and the South Korean military's readiness posture before discussing the South's response, it said.

North Korea's launch came just two days after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, and South Korea and the United States responded by staging joint air drills involving B-1B bombers.

view larger image National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK