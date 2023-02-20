The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea and the United States staged joint air drills, involving B-1B bombers, in response to the North's long-range missile launch.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.m. and 7:11 a.m., and that the missiles flew some 390 kilometers and 340 km, respectively.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations

SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has decided to impose additional independent sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest long-range ballistic missile launch and the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles.

The government is imposing the sanctions on four individuals and five institutions involved in the secretive regime's nuclear and missile development programs or helping Pyongyang evade sanctions, according to the foreign ministry.



-----------------

Presidential officials meet over N.K. missile launch

SEOUL -- Presidential officials met Monday to discuss the security situation following North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day, the presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han presided over the meeting and was briefed on North Korea's missile launch and the South Korean military's readiness posture before discussing the South's response, it said.



-----------------

Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations

SEOUL -- The chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday warned that calls for South Korea to consider acquiring its own nuclear weapons will get a boost if North Korea continues its military provocations.

Rep. Chung Jin-suk made the remarks after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day, following the North's launch of a long-range ballistic missile Saturday.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall amid virus downturn

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 5,000 on Monday, continuing an on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 4,324 new infection cases, including 13 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,433,895, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to unveil detailed road map for growth strategies, including AI tech

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to unveil details of its new growth strategy for the chip and display sectors, as well as emerging areas, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the finance ministry said Monday.

Late last year, the country unveiled an economic development blueprint covering 15 projects ranging from space exploration to self-driving technology, named "New Growth Strategy 4.0," in line with efforts to foster new growth engines.



-----------------

S. Korea defeats KBO club Tigers in WBC tuneup

TUCSON, United States -- South Korean bats stayed hot and young pitchers put in a solid day's work, as the national team enjoyed its second straight scrimmage victory Sunday in the buildup to next month's World Baseball Classic (WBC).

South Korea pounded out 19 hits to defeat the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) 12-6 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Nine pitchers worked an inning apiece in this informal game, where pitchers were allowed to meet their pitch count target, regardless of the number of outs in their inning.

(END)