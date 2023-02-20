The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations

SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has decided to impose additional independent sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest long-range ballistic missile launch and the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles.

The government is imposing the sanctions on four individuals and five institutions involved in the secretive regime's nuclear and missile development programs or helping Pyongyang evade sanctions, according to the foreign ministry.



S. Korea plans to launch 6G network service in 2028

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to launch the sixth generation network service in 2028, two years earlier than its original schedule, in a bid to secure an early dominance of the future wireless frequencies, the ICT ministry said Monday.

Under the K-Network 2030 plan, the South Korean government will advance the launch of the commercial service of 6G network by two years through securing world-class 6G technologies, innovating the software-based next-generation mobile network and strengthening the network supply chain, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.



Ex-lawmaker quizzed over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence

SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have questioned a former opposition lawmaker as part of an investigation into claims of a fortune teller's alleged involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier filed a complaint for libel charges against several people, including Kim Jong-dae, the former lawmaker of the minor progressive Justice Party.



(LEAD) Seoul shares inch up amid inflation woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended slightly higher Monday as investors remain cautious about the United States' monetary policy path amid high inflation. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.91 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,455.12. Trading volume was a bit slim at 382.21 million shares worth 7.43 trillion won (US$5.74 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 560 to 320.



Umbrella union raps gov't scrutiny of labor unions' accounting practices

SEOUL -- South Korea's biggest umbrella labor union on Monday lambasted the government's scrutiny of labor unions' accounting practices, calling it labor repression and vowing to wage an all-out fight against it.

Labor is one of the three areas that President Yoon Suk Yeol has pushed to reform, along with education and pensions. As part of efforts to ensure accounting transparency of unions, the government had required large unions with 1,000 members or more to submit their account books between Feb. 1 and 15.



S. Korea's average cost of movie ticket enters 10,000 won range for 1st time

SEOUL -- The average cost of a movie ticket in South Korea exceeded 10,000 won (US$7.70) for the first time last year, a government report showed Monday.

According to the 2022 report on the film industry by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the average price of a movie ticket in South Korea was 10,285 won last year, up 6.5 percent from 9,656 won a year ago.



