Former SK hynix VP named chief economist for U.S. team overseeing chip development fund

SEOUL. Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- A former vice president and chief economist for SK hynix has joined the U.S. government team overseeing a US$52.7 billion fund to boost development and manufacturing in the chipmaking industry.

On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced that Dan Kim has joined the CHIPS Program Office as chief economist and director of strategic planning and industry analysis.

The program is aimed at spurring manufacturing and innovation in the U.S. semiconductor industry under the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August last year.

"I am honored to be serving in a leadership position at the Department of Commerce CHIPS Program Office. It is a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of economic competitiveness, technology, supply chains, and national security," he wrote on his LinkedIn page.

According to the page, Kim worked at the U.S. States International Trade Commission from May 2015 to April 2020.

He also worked as director of economic strategy for Qualcomm for about a year before joining SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, in March 2021. He worked at the Seoul-based chipmaker until December last year.



view larger image This photo provided by SK hynix Inc. on Feb. 1, 2021, shows the company's M16 fab in Icheon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)