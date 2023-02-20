U.S. calls on N. Korea to halt provocation, engage in dialogue

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches and calls on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Monday.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday (Korea time), two days after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



view larger image A short-range ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province on Feb. 20, 2023, in this photo captured from North Korea's official Korean Central Television. The artillery unit of the Korean People's Army fired two shots from the 600-mm multiple rocket launcher during firing drills, and they flew 395 km and 337 km, respectively, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

"These launches, alongside the DPRK's ICBM test ... are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the state department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue," the spokesperson added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The North's latest missile launches followed an unprecedented 69 ballistic missile tests by North Korea in 2022 that far surpassed the country's previous record of 25 ballistic missiles fired in a year.

Pyongyang blamed the U.S.' plan to increase the "frequency" and scale of deploying U.S. strategic assets to South Korea for its latest missile launches.

The state department spokesperson reaffirmed the U.S.' security commitment to South Korea.

"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the spokesperson said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)