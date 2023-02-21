Go to Contents
06:53 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'U.S. is here,' Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, touts alliance (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Stern actions inevitable for labor unions denying rule of law while receiving taxpayers' money' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'League of their own' for tower crane labor union (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Firm measures for labor unions' accounting'; Yoon puts pressure on 'yellow envelope bill' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden heads to Ukraine, promises US$5 bln in military support (Segye Times)
-- Labor unions of civil servants, teachers, bankers refuse to submit accounting books (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to cut support to labor unions with 'blindfolded' accounting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Policies made hurriedly, implemented poorly on word of president (Hankyoreh)
-- Among countless memorial candles, there was light of hope (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea loses 20 tln won after distancing from Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to suspend subsidies for labor unions with 'blindfolded' accounting (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- South levies sanctions after North's missile launches (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK fires ballistic missile in tit-for-tat after allies' air exercise (Korea Herald)
-- NK warns it will use pacific as missile 'firing range' (Korea Times)
(END)

