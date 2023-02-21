Feb. 22

1980 -- The South Korean government decides to boycott the Moscow Olympics, following the United States, West Germany, Japan and Canada.

1990 -- The Cabinet adopts a bill to create a fund for inter-Korean cooperation, one of the legal systems for supporting economic and social exchanges between South and North Korea.

2003 -- SK Corp. Chairman Chey Tae-won is arrested on charges of illegal stock trading.

2005 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il tells a Chinese envoy that his country will rejoin multilateral talks on its nuclear weapons program if "conditions" are met.

2006 -- Pope Benedict VXI appoints South Korean Archbishop Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk as one of his 15 new cardinals.

2007 -- President Roh Moo-hyun announced his decision to defect from the ruling Uri Party in order to maintain political neutrality in the runup to December's presidential election.

2014 -- South Korean short track speed skaters Park Seung-hi and Shim Suk-hee win the gold and the bronze, respectively, in the women's 1,000 meters at the Sochi Winter Games held in Russia.

2017 -- South Korea wins three speed skating gold medals at the Asian Winter Games in Japan. The country also picked up three more gold in short track speed skating, including the women's 3,000m relay at the Games.

