Exports fall 2.3 pct during first 20 days of Feb.

By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, data showed Tuesday, on sluggish shipments of chips.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.5 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $34.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports rose 9.3 percent on-year to $39.5 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.9 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips dipped 43.9 percent over the period to reach $3.8 billion, the data showed.
In January, exports fell 16.6 percent on-year to reach $46.27 billion, following a 9.5 percent on-year fall the previous month.
The country also reported an all-time monthly high trade deficit of $12.69 billion in January. Imports overwhelmed exports for the 11th straight month.
