Seoul shares flat late Tue. morning amid rate hike concerns

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Tuesday morning as traders remained uncertain about the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy to curb inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 1.53 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,460.60 as of 11:20 a.m.

U.S. financial markets closed Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

On Friday, Wall Street ended mixed as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation readings and a low unemployment rate reinforced investors' fears that the Fed might raise borrowing rates more aggressively to bring down persistently high inflation.

In Seoul, most big-cap stocks continued to fluctuate between positive and negative territory after getting off to a weak start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.8 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 1.3 percent.

Samsung Biologics lost 0.87 percent, and Celltrion fell 1.4 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.84 percent, and its affiliate Kia shed 0.39 percent.

Among gainers, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.78 percent and LG Chem gained 3.15 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,296.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.6 won from the previous session's close.

