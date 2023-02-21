Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in Feb.: poll

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- A majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the country's central bank to leave its key interest unchanged in its monetary policy meeting this week, a poll showed Tuesday.

The Korea Financial Investment Association said 66 out of 100 bond experts said they forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to freeze its policy rate at a policy meeting slated for Thursday, citing its survey.

The survey said 33 bond experts bet for a 25 basis point hike while one expert expected a 50 basis point hike.

In January, the Bank of Korea raised the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent, the seventh straight rate increase since April last year and the highest level since 2008.



