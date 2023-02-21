Go to Contents
Recommended #bond experts-February outlook

Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in Feb.: poll

14:40 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- A majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the country's central bank to leave its key interest unchanged in its monetary policy meeting this week, a poll showed Tuesday.

The Korea Financial Investment Association said 66 out of 100 bond experts said they forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to freeze its policy rate at a policy meeting slated for Thursday, citing its survey.

The survey said 33 bond experts bet for a 25 basis point hike while one expert expected a 50 basis point hike.

In January, the Bank of Korea raised the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent, the seventh straight rate increase since April last year and the highest level since 2008.

view larger image Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in Feb.: poll - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

