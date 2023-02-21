FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour to reach Seoul next week

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The official trophy for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup will arrive in Seoul next week as part of its largest global tour, officials here said Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Starfield COEX Mall in southern Seoul will host the trophy showcase, starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday.



view larger image This photo, provided by FIFA on Feb. 16, 2023, shows the trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to FIFA, Seoul will be the second stop of the Trophy Tour, which will visit all 32 participating nations. The trophy will be in Japan on Saturday and Sunday.

The KFA said South Korea head coach Colin Bell and two mainstays, Ji So-yun and Choe Yu-ri, will attend the trophy showcase.

This year's tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

South Korea, world No. 15, will face Germany (No. 2), Colombia (No. 27) and Morocco (No. 76) in Group H. South Korea will play all of their group matches in Australia and will stay there throughout the knockout stage should they advance.

This will be South Korea's fourth appearance at the top women's tournament. Their only previous knockout appearance came at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)