GKL 20,550 DN 400
KOLON IND 48,050 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 267,000 DN 8,500
SD Biosensor 26,900 DN 1,600
Meritz Financial 43,400 UP 1,400
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 60
PIAM 34,000 UP 200
emart 119,000 UP 3,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY385 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 DN 600
HANJINKAL 40,600 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 DN 500
DoubleUGames 47,550 0
HL MANDO 47,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,300 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,700 UP 10
Netmarble 61,900 DN 100
KRAFTON 174,500 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI 61,700 UP 400
ORION 122,700 UP 1,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,500 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,110 DN 150
BGF Retail 181,700 DN 1,600
SKCHEM 82,900 DN 400
HDC-OP 10,990 UP 220
HYOSUNG TNC 466,000 UP 14,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,000 UP 12,000
HANILCMT 12,690 UP 1,110
SKBS 73,300 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,390 0
KakaoBank 25,850 DN 350
HYBE 182,100 DN 2,400
SK ie technology 67,400 UP 900
LG Energy Solution 520,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 35,750 UP 950
kakaopay 62,200 UP 300
K Car 12,570 DN 170
SKSQUARE 37,900 DN 550
KumhoPetrochem 161,400 UP 7,000
