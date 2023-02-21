Go to Contents
Hybe shifts to loss in Q4

15:59 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 188.7 billion won (US$145.6 million), turning from a profit of 53.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 29.9 percent on-year to 51.7 billion won. Revenue increased 16.9 percent to 535.3 billion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
