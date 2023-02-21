(LEAD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details of regulatory filing)

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hybe, the K-pop company behind global superstar BTS, achieved its biggest sales ever last year, boosted by the expansion of the global fandom for its artists and successful debuts of rookie groups.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.77 trillion won (US$1.37 billion) in sales last year, up 41.6 percent from the previous year. Its operating profit rose 24.9 percent to 237.7 billion won.

"The global fandom of the company-managed artists such as BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen has expanded, and new artists such as Le Sserafim, NewJeans and &Team have grown rapidly," the company said.

It also attributed the growth in sales to the diversification of products such as its artists-related merchandise and games.

But the company's operating profit for the fourth quarter of the year dwindled 30 percent to 51.7 billion won. Sales and net loss in the period were 535.3 billion won and 188.7 billion won, respectively.

This file photo shows an exterior view of the main building of Hybe, the South Korean entertainment giant behind K-pop supergroup BTS, in Seoul.

