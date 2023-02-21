The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Request submitted for parliamentary consent to opposition leader's arrest

SEOUL -- The Justice Ministry on Tuesday submitted a request for parliamentary consent to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's arrest over corruption charges, officials said.

The request was submitted to the National Assembly after Yoon signed off on it, officials said.



-----------------

S. Korea, Boeing discuss enhanced ties in aerospace field

SEOUL -- The South Korean government and Boeing Co. discussed ways Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in the aerospace field, the industry ministry said.

The meeting between Boeing Korea chief Eric John and senior ministry official Joo Young-jun in Seoul was meant to explore detailed measures of cooperation after Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several government corporate officials for talks on urban air mobility (UAM) systems and other issues in the sector in Seoul in November, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

(LEAD) BOK to consider growth in setting monetary policy direction after raising rates to 'restrictive' level

SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) has raised its interest rate to a "restrictive" level over the past few years and future monetary policy decisions will be made after closely analyzing not just inflation but also economic growth and other various factors, the central bank said Tuesday.

The BOK showed its broad monetary policy direction in a brief to lawmakers ahead of its rate-setting meeting scheduled for Thursday amid expectations that it could stand pat after raising the rate by 3 percentage points to 3.5 percent over the past 1 1/2 years to bring inflation under control.



-----------------

(LEAD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom

SEOUL -- Hybe, the K-pop company behind global superstar BTS, achieved its biggest sales ever last year, boosted by the expansion of the global fandom for its artists and successful debuts of rookie groups.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.77 trillion won (US$1.37 billion) in sales last year, up 41.6 percent from the previous year. Its operating profit rose 24.9 percent to 237.7 billion won.



-----------------

Toyota to launch 2 all-electric models in S. Korea this year

SEOUL -- Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will launch two all-electric models under the Toyota and Lexus brands in South Korea this year to compete with its rivals amid the accelerating electrification push.

The Japanese carmaker plans to introduce the Lexus RZ SUV and the Toyota bZ4X SUV in the Korean market in 2023, the company said in a statement.



-----------------

(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage

SEOUL -- An appellate court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a same-sex couple demanding the same spousal coverage from the state health insurance program as heterosexual couples.

The Seoul High Court delivered the landmark decision, overturning a lower court's ruling that marriage in South Korea is considered a union between a man and a woman, and there are no legal grounds to expand the concept to same-sex couples.



-----------------

Olympic shooting champion Jin Jong-oh declares interest in IOC membership

SEOUL -- Four-time Olympic pistol shooting champion Jin Jong-oh declared his interest in membership at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, calling it his ultimate goal as an Olympian.

The 43-year-old South Korean shooter threw his hat in the ring for a place on the IOC Athletes' Commission, after being named a co-chair of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in the South Korean east coast province of Gangwon. Two-time Olympic speed skating gold medalist Lee Sang-hwa is the other header of the youth competition.

(END)