SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- Same-sex couples are a union; health insurance eligibility recognized for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows to root out construction site violence within his term (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'MZ generation' says large corporations are nat'l representatives like Son Heung-min, BTS (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition railroads 'yellow envelope bill'; gov't launches offensive to end construction site violence (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't vows to eradicate construction violence in all-out war with illegal construction unions (Segye Times)

-- Ukraine war marks 1 year; freedom fights autocracy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Construction violence like forcing hiring of union members to be done away with (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Guarantee of rights' for same-sex couples takes first step (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't pulls sword against monthly allowance of tower crane drivers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- War against construction site violence; blackmailing, bribes to be rooted out (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon this time declares war against construction site violence (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Same-sex partners can be legal dependents (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Court recognizes same-sex partner as dependent (Korea Herald)

-- Feud deepens between gov't and labor unions (Korea Times)

