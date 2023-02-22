(LEAD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, UAE discuss cooperation in arms industry, cybersecurity

(ATTN: UPDATES with press corps' pool report in paras 11-13)

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held talks in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, cybersecurity and other areas, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

During the talks Tuesday (local time), Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his UAE counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, noted the two countries' recent memorandums of understanding on strategic defense industry cooperation and the development of a multirole transport aircraft marked a "great" milestone in their cooperation.

The two arrangements were signed last month when President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Abu Dhabi for a summit with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Building on these arrangements, Lee and the UAE defense chief agreed to explore various options for new cooperation in "joint investment, research and technology development," according to the ministry.

In particular, they agreed to work together to identify weapons systems, which can be jointly developed and produced, and find possible areas for joint research.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in cyber and space domains, and science-based training programs, while "highly" assessing their continued push for cooperation in special warfare training, people-to-people exchanges and other areas.

Al Bowardi called the South Korean military contingent, known as the Akh unit, in the UAE a "symbol" of bilateral cooperation, saying the unit has played a "big" role in reinforcing the UAE military's combat capabilities, according to the ministry.

Launched in 2011, the Akh unit has been carrying out various missions in the country, including training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.

Lee used the talks to explain Seoul's efforts to deter North Korean nuclear and missile threats, and foster peace on the Korean Peninsula, and asked for the UAE's support for the endeavors.

Following the talks, Lee visited a UAE military unit in Abu Dhabi that operates the South Korean-made Cheongung II midrange surface-to-air missile system, and encouraged the troops there, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the UAE president visited a booth -- jointly run by Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Munitions -- at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, according to a pool report by the press corps of Seoul's defense ministry.

Hanwha Systems CEO Eoh Sung-chul told reporters that the UAE leader showed interest in South Korea's long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) interceptors currently under development.

The South has been pushing to develop the L-SAM, dubbed the Korean version of the U.S.-made THAAD anti-missile system, to shoot down incoming hostile missiles at altitudes of 50 kilometers to 60 km.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) and his UAE counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, inspect an honor guard ahead of their talks at the UAE defense ministry in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 21, 2023

