Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI

Seoul shares open sharply lower on rate hike woes

09:24 February 22, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street plunge overnight, on worries over higher borrowing rates ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest minutes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 34.26 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,424.70 as of 9:15 a.m.

Wall Street dropped overnight as market sentiment was weighed down by fears about higher rates for a longer period of time. Investors are concerned that the Fed will continue to raise rates to tackle persistently high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.06 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.5 percent, in their worst performing day since Dec. 15. The S&P 500 slid 2 percent.

On Wednesday (U.S. local time), the Fed is set to release its latest minutes, which could give out clues about the U.S. monetary tightening policy down the road.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks opened lower across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.13 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 2.52 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.69 percent and LG Chem shed 2.47 percent. Samsung Biologics lost 1.12 percent, and Celltrion fell 2.2 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.01 percent, and its affiliate Kia shed 1.31 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,305 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 9.1 won from the previous session's close.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK