Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Delinquency ratio

Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in Dec.

12:00 February 22, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea fell in December, data showed Wednesday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.25 percent at the end of December, down 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

From a year earlier, however, the figure was up 0.04 percentage point.

The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.

The decline came despite rising borrowing costs driven by the central bank's interest rate hikes to bring inflation down.

The ratio for corporate loans fell 0.02 percentage point to 0.27 percent, while the figure for households remained unchanged at 0.24 percent, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK