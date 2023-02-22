BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korean cable channel tvN's new reality show "Jinny's Kitchen" is set to introduce popular Korean street food at a pop-up restaurant in a beach town in Mexico, starring actor Lee Seo-jin as CEO and BTS member V as its intern.

Star producer Na Young-seok created the spin-off series of the tvN show "Youn's Kitchen" starring Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, which opened Korean restaurants in Indonesia and Spain for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

In the upcoming show, actors Lee, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon and Choi Wook-shik as well as V of BTS cook Korean street food, including gimbap, tteokbokki, ramyeon and more, at a small restaurant in Bacalar on Mexico's southeastern coast.

The poster of tvN's new cooking traveling reality show "Jinny's Kitchen"

Na said the cooking reality show is differentiated from "Youn's Kitchen" due to Lee's competitive management style, which gets intense in busy hours and draws good laughs in other times.

"Although the main theme of 'Youn's Kitchen' was healing, it somewhat turns into a survival competition in 'Jinny's Kitchen' due to the CEO's philosophy that prioritizes profits," Na said during an online press conference Wednesday.

"As the CEO values a seniority-based hierarchal system and employees have their own positions, there are fights behind the scenes, betrayals and obsessions with performances. It could be seen as an office drama," he added.

Lee, who was promoted from a senior executive under Youn to the CEO at the restaurant, said he enjoyed the new working environment.

"As I get older, I can't keep working for somebody else. I took this opportunity to stand alone. Being able to do whatever I wanted to do was the biggest advantage of (the show)," the 52-year-old said.

V, who went by his Korean name Kim Tae-hyung in the program, said he made "an unforgettable memory" from his internship at the Korean restaurant in an exotic place.

"I had expected I would serve at the restaurant because I am worst at cooking among BTS members, but I came to learn cooking and worked at the kitchen ... It was really hard," V said.

"Jinny's Kitchen" premieres on tvN as well as streaming services Tving and Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

