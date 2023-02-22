Go to Contents
S. Korea to publish new nat'l security strategy as early as next month

11:26 February 22, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to publish the first national security strategy under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration as early as next month, officials said Wednesday.

The document, which is mainly being drafted by the presidential National Security Office, will outline the Yoon administration's foreign policy and security goals and include detailed measures to implement major initiatives such as the "audacious plan" and the Indo-Pacific strategy, according to the officials.

The audacious plan is Yoon's proposal for massive economic assistance to North Korea in exchange for a denuclearization commitment.

The document has been published at the start of each new administration since under President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.

view larger image This file photo shows national security adviser Kim Sung-han. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
