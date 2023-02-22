Hyundai, Genesis chief designer picked as 2023 World Car Person of Year

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The World Car Awards has chosen Hyundai Motor Co. and its independent Genesis brand's chief designer Lee Sang-yup as the 2023 World Car Person of the Year, the group said Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive Word Car Person of the Year achievement for Hyundai Motor Group after the group's Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke won the same award last year.

Lee, executive vice president and head of the Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, was chosen for playing a leading role in designing a series of new models, including the all-electric IONIQ 6 equipped with the group's dedicated E-GMP EV platform and the all-new Kona subcompact SUV, the company said in a statement.

He joined Hyundai Motor in 2016 after serving for 20 years at multinational carmakers, including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG, Audi and Bentley.

"This honor is not the recognition of an individual but a testament to a shared collective passion for creativity encouraged by the dedication of Hyundai's top management, who set high standards for us to achieve," Lee said.

"Hyundai is taking on many challenges, but this is just the beginning. We believe our greatest achievements lie ahead of us."

Officially launched in 2004, the World Car Person of the Year award is one of seven honors given annually by the World Car Awards.

view larger image Lee Sang-yup, executive vice president and head of the Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

