S. Korea protests Japan's annual event on Dokdo attended by high-level official

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lodged a strong protest Wednesday against Japan for its dispatch of a high-ranking government official to an annual event highlighting Tokyo's claim to Dokdo in the East Sea.

Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia Pacific affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, called in Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to deliver the message.

Hideyuki Nakano, a parliamentary vice minister of Japan's Cabinet office, attended the ceremony hosted by the Japanese prefecture of Shimane to lay claim to the rocky outcroppings effectively controlled by South Korea.

In a separate statement, Seo's ministry made clear that Dokdo is "historically, geographically and under international law" that of South Korean territory and called for Japan to halt making "unreasonable claims."



view larger image A file photo of Dokdo in the East Sea (Yonhap)



(END)