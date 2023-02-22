N. Korea capable of firing ICBMs at normal angle: DIA

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military believes North Korea is fully capable of firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a normal angle, a lawmaker said Wednesday after a briefing by an intelligence agency under the defense ministry.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) gave the assessment during a closed-door briefing to lawmakers of the parliamentary intelligence committee held days after the North fired a Hwasong-15 ICBM on Saturday, according to Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party.

The missile was launched at a lofted angle and crashed into the East Sea after about an hour of flight. Experts said the launch demonstrated the North's ICBM is capable of striking the mainland United States if it is fired at a normal angle.

"They have not fired an ICBM at a normal angle so far, but the North has all the capabilities and is adjusting the timeline to pressure the United States," Yoo told reporters, citing what he was told during the briefing.

The DIA also sees a high possibility of the North launching a military spy satellite, Yoo said.

The lawmaker also said the agency believes the North could conduct a seventh nuclear test, as it is essential to complete its capability to build smaller and lighter nuclear bombs, and the tunnel No. 3 at the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is ready for either a small or large nuclear test.

Last year, Pyongyang unveiled its plan to finish preparations for its first such satellite by April 2023.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 19, 2023, shows the North's launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at a lofted angle the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

