Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #producer price

Producer prices up in Jan. on spike in electricity costs

06:00 February 23, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices rose in January, driven in part by soaring electricity costs, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, increased 0.4 percent in January from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

On a yearly basis, the index rose 5.1 percent.

The rise is blamed on a 10.9 percent increase in electricity costs.

Producer prices are one of the key indicators that determine the trajectory of inflation, as they influence the prices businesses charge to consumers in the months ahead.

In January, the country's consumer prices rose 5.2 percent on-year, accelerating from a 5 percent increase tallied for the previous month.

view larger image Producer prices up in Jan. on spike in electricity costs - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK