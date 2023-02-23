S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 14,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases continued the downward trend Thursday, with the new caseload falling by more than 1,600 cases from a week ago.

The country reported 10,845 new infection cases, including 28 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,469,702, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload remained below 14,000 for the past three days. Thursday's tally fell from 12,515 a week ago and 14,661 from two weeks ago.

The pace of the virus spread has slowed in spite of the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.

The KDCA reported 22 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 33,909. The number of critically ill patients came to 180, down from 186 a day ago.

Amid the downward trend, the post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China is set to be lifted on March 1. But the pre-arrival test is still mandatory until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions.



view larger image A health worker conducts a coronavirus test at a testing center in Mapo, Seoul, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)