(G)I-dle's Minnie to drop collaborative single with British pop star Anne-Marie

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Minnie, a Thai member of K-pop girl group (G)I-dle, will release a collaboration single with British pop star Anne-Marie, next month, the group said Thursday.

It tweeted that the song, titled "Expectations," will hit music services around the world on March 9, without giving further details.

Minnie debuted as a vocalist of (G)I-dle in May 2018 and has since released many popular songs, such as "Latata," "Oh My God," "Dumdi Dumdi," "Hwaa," "Tomboy" and "Nxde."

The quintet was nominated in four categories of the Korean Music Awards this year, which distinguishes itself by placing more importance on musicality rather than popularity and album sales. The winners will be announced on March 5 without an awards ceremony.



