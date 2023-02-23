Customized digital school textbooks to go into use in 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Artificial intelligence-powered digital textbooks customized to different academic levels will go into use in 2025, beginning with junior elementary students and middle and high school freshmen, the education ministry said Thursday.

The plan aims to meet different educational needs of students across various academic levels by harnessing metaverse, AI or extended reality technologies amid shrinking school-age populations and technology advancement, the ministry said.

Third- and fourth-year elementary school students and middle and high school freshmen will be the first beneficiaries of the envisioned digital textbooks to be used for mathematics, English and information courses from 2025.

Through 2027, such textbooks will be expanded to students across all school levels.

Once completed, digital math textbooks will provide AI-guided tutoring to help students cope with difficult problems while English textbooks will utilize the speech recognition technology to help with listening and speaking exercises.

An education ministry official said the ministry will also decide in May whether to expand digital textbooks to cover more subjects.

By 2025, the ministry will also nurture up to 1,500 teachers specializing in education based on digital tools.



view larger image A sample digital textbook is on display during an education fair in Seoul on Jan. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

