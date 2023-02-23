Presidential office says will consider meeting between Yoon, families of Itaewon tragedy victims

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Thursday it will consider arranging a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and family members of victims of the Itaewon crowd crush.
A group of the family members held a press conference near the presidential office Thursday demanding a meeting with the president.
"We will look into it," a presidential official told reporters. "We'll try to find out why and what topics they want to discuss."
A total of 159 people were killed in a crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Oct. 29.
The government has been accused of bungling its response to the tragedy.
