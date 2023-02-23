The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



S. Korea requests U.S. military correct naming of waters between Korea, Japan

SEOUL -- South Korea has requested the U.S. military rectify the name of waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan that it used in a press release to describe the venue for this week's trilateral maritime drills with the two Asian allies, a Seoul official said Thursday.

In the release Wednesday, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command used only the Japanese name for the body of waters, the "Sea of Japan," though Korea calls it the "East Sea." It previously referred to the sea as "the waters between Korea and Japan."



S. Korea aims to double K-content exports to US$25 bln by 2027

SEOUL -- The government said Thursday it will help double the country's exports of cultural content to US$25 billion by 2027 by expanding its overseas markets to the Middle East, North America and Europe.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported the plan during a government meeting on export strategies, presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol.



S. Korea unveils plan to begin building fusion reactor after 2035

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday started preparations to begin building a nuclear fusion reactor after 2035 and produce electric power around 2050 in a bid to keep up with the intensifying international competition for the future clean and limitless energy, the science ministry said.

A fusion reactor, which is also called a fusion power plant, is a device that produces electric power from energy released from nuclear fusion, in which two lighter atomic nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus.



(LEAD) SM to invest 1 tln won to create production centers in U.S., Japan, Southeast Asia

SEOUL -- SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, said Thursday it will inject 1 trillion won (US$767.8 million) into programs to facilitate its artists' advance into the global market and build a unified K-pop fan platform.

The plan was included in the global expansion and investment strategy announced by the company on its YouTube channel as part of its broader "SM 3.0" development blueprint.



Police stick to previous decision not to refer son of opposition leader for indictment

SUWON, South Korea -- Police stuck to a previous decision not to refer the oldest son of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung for indictment after reinvestigating allegations that he paid for sex, officials said Thursday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, south of Seoul, looked into the case again at the behest of the prosecution but maintained its previous decision not to refer the 31-year-old son of the main opposition Democratic Party's leader for indictment as no new evidence has been found



(LEAD) Seoul shares close up after BOK's rate freeze

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors got a much-awaited reprieve from consecutive rate hikes by the Bank of Korea (BOK). The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 21.41 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 2,439.09.



NIS, police raid labor union offices over security law violations

CHANGWON, South Korea -- The state intelligence agency and police raided two labor union offices in southern cities Thursday, as part of an investigation into activists accused of violating the anti-communist law.

Investigators from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the police agency in South Gyeongsang Province searched the local chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union in Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, and the union's local branch office in Geoje, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. The metal workers' union belongs to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



Customized digital school textbooks to go into use in 2025

SEOUL -- Artificial intelligence-powered digital textbooks customized to different academic levels will go into use in 2025, beginning with junior elementary students and middle and high school freshmen, the education ministry said Thursday.

The plan aims to meet different educational needs of students across various academic levels by harnessing metaverse, AI or extended reality technologies amid shrinking school-age populations and technology advancement, the ministry said.

