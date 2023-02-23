Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in has tested positive for propofol after undergoing a drug test as part of a probe into his alleged illegal use of the anesthetic medication, police officials said Thursday.

The 37-year-old actor has been under police investigation after a Ministry of Food and Drug Safety report alleged that he has purchased propofol for non-medical purposes since 2021.

Propofol is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Earlier this month, police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Services for tests, and the hair sample came back positive for the drug, according to the officials.

His urine sample, meanwhile, has tested positive for marijuana.

Police plan to question Yoo again soon over his alleged violation of the Narcotics Control Act amid the revelation of new damning evidence, officials said. They questioned him earlier this month.

Police have also raided multiple clinics and hospitals, including those specializing in plastic surgery, to seize medical records in connection with the case. Authorities have also banned Yoo from traveling overseas.

After making his debut in 2004, Yoo has since starred in multiple popular movies and dramas, and also won a slew of prestigious acting awards.



