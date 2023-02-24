N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it conducted "strategic cruise missile" launch drills earlier this week that demonstrated the "war posture" of its nuclear combat forces.

The North's strategic cruise missile unit fired four "Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles" from the northeastern city of Kim Chaek towards the East Sea, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea after traveling the 2,000 kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds," the KCNA said in an English-language statement. "The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

On Wednesday (U.S. time), South Korea and the United States held "table-top" drills against North Korea's nuclear threats at the Pentagon.

South Korea, the United States and Japan also held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Wednesday.



