S. Korea's fisheries output down 6 pct in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fisheries output moved down 6 percent from a year earlier in 2022, data showed Friday, primarily due to a fall in the production of anchovies, hairtail, and squid.

Total fisheries output amounted to 3.6 million tons last year, down from 3.83 million tons tallied in 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

The statistics agency attributed the overall decrease to the fall in output from the aquaculture, littoral and deep-sea fishing sectors.

The number of boats in the deep-sea fishing industry also fell amid the contraction in the fishery resources, it added.

On the other hand, the output from the freshwater fishing gained ground on the back of stronger demand for eel, the data showed.

The value of total fisheries output reached 9.24 trillion won (US$7.11 billion) in 2022, down from 9.28 trillion won tallied a year earlier.



view larger image Packages of fish are displayed at a supermarket in southern Seoul in this file photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

