S. Korea to offer US$100,000 in aid to Chile over forest fire damage

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to provide Chile with US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid, as a series of wildfires has swept across the country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

"We hope this assistance helps the Chileans affected by the wildfires return to their daily lives and with their speedy recovery from the aftermath," it said in a press release.

It added that South Korea will continue to provide humanitarian aid to countries and people affected by natural disasters.

The latest forest fires in Chile have left at least 24 dead and damaged around 430,000 hectares of land, an area equivalent to 8.5 times the size of Seoul, the ministry said, citing data as of Feb. 15 from Chile's National Forestry Corp. (CONAF).



