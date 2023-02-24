The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week

SEOUL -- North Korea has conducted "strategic cruise missile" launching drills, with the "war posture" of the country's nuclear combat forces clearly demonstrated, its state media said Friday, as South Korea and the United States held joint military exercises this week.

A subunit of the North's strategic cruise missile unit fired four "Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles" from an area of the northeastern city of Kim Chaek in North Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea at dawn Thursday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly

SEOUL -- A motion requesting parliamentary consent to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's arrest was set to be reported in the National Assembly on Friday in the last step ahead of a vote on the motion next week.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), faces corruption and bribery charges in connection with development projects and donations to a municipal football club dating back to his time as the mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, from 2010-2018.



-----------------

N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'

SEOUL -- A North Korean foreign ministry official on Friday warned that Pyongyang will regard what it claims to be "hostile action" from the United States as a "declaration of war."

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general for U.S. affairs at the ministry, also called on Washington to halt its deployment of strategic assets to Korea and combined drills with South Korea to prevent the "vicious cycle" of hostilities in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

U.S., S. Korea agree to hold additional exercises on nuclear deterrence

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to hold additional tabletop exercises (TTXs) in the near future to enhance their joint deterrence against North Korean nuclear threats, the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday.

The agreement came at a Deterrence Strategy Committee TTX, held in Washington on Wednesday.



-----------------

S. Korea to offer US$100,000 in aid to Chile over forest fire damage

SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to provide Chile with US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid, as a series of wildfires has swept across the country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

"We hope this assistance helps the Chileans affected by the wildfires return to their daily lives and with their speedy recovery from the aftermath," it said in a press release.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. aircraft carrier may be deployed to S. Korea for joint drills next month: source

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are in consultation over the possible deployment of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to Korea for allied drills next month, an informed source said Friday.

The move is in tune with the allies' stepped-up efforts to reinforce deterrence following the North's missile provocations, including the launch of a long-range ballistic missile last Saturday.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 4th day

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases continued the downward trend Friday, with daily infections falling by nearly 1,400 cases compared with a week earlier.

The country reported 10,051 new infection cases, including 26 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,479,753 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

S. Korea wins 3rd straight scrimmage in WBC training camp

TUCSON -- South Korea won its third straight scrimmage in its World Baseball Classic (WBC) training camp in Tuscon, Arizona, on Thursday, with key batters staying in midseason form and pitchers putting on solid performances on the mound.

Cleanup Kang Baek-ho belted a two-run homer for his second long ball in camp, as South Korea beat the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) 8-2 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. Leadoff Lee Jung-hoo went 2-for-3, while slugger Park Byung-ho chipped in a solo shot.



-----------------

S. Korea adds 597,000 jobs for wage workers in Q3 on booming welfare, construction sectors

SEOUL -- South Korea added 597,000 jobs for wage workers in the third quarter of 2022, data showed Friday, led by higher demand from the welfare, construction and manufacturing sectors.

The number of paying jobs came to 20.19 million in the July-September period, up from 19.59 million tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

(END)