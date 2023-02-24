SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

Seoul mayor says nuclear armament option should be left open to deal with N. Korea

SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Thursday that South Korea should leave open the option of nuclear armament in the face of a nuclear North Korea, noting that the war in Ukraine has provided the lesson that peace without power is fiction.

Oh, considered a potential presidential aspirant, made the case in a Facebook post on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the war clearly has showed the upper hand that a nuclear-armed nation has over a non-nuclear state.



(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations

SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has decided to impose additional independent sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest long-range ballistic missile launch and the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles.

The government is imposing the sanctions on four individuals and five institutions involved in the secretive regime's nuclear and missile development programs or helping Pyongyang evade sanctions, according to the foreign ministry.

