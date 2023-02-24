Gov't considers adding new option for flexible workweek

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering offering greater flexibility to companies with regard to the 52-hour workweek, by allowing them to extend the maximum weekly work hours to either 64 or 69 hours.

The workweek system introduced in 2018 limits overtime work to 12 hours per week to ensure the total number of hours worked remains at 52.

To cater to different labor needs, the government intends to revise the system to allow companies more flexibility in adjusting work hours.

In late 2022, a policy advisory group proposed a system whereby companies could manage overtime on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis, while guaranteeing a consecutive rest period of 11 hours between each working day.



This would enable companies to increase the maximum weekly work hours to 69 while still keeping the average work hours within the 52-hour limit.

The labor ministry said it is mulling an additional option that would not require the 11-hour rest period and would limit the maximum weekly work hours to 64.

"Reforming the work hour system without protecting workers' health rights cannot gain public support," a ministry official said.

"We are considering another option with relatively short maximum working hours," the official added.

