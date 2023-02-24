S. Korea to offer $130 mln in additional aid to Ukraine: ministry

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide US$130 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The government reaffirmed its position through the ministry's statement that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be respected."

The latest aid package will include financial aid, humanitarian assistance in demining, aid in the construction of infrastructure, such as the restoration of power grid, as well as in reconstruction efforts through official development assistance (ODA) projects, according to the ministry.

Last year, South Korea provided Ukraine with a total of $100 million in humanitarian aid.

view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 23, 2023, one day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)