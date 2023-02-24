The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(LEAD) Seoul shares fall on tech losses amid rate hike uncertainty

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended lower Friday on losses in big-cap tech shares amid caution over the United States' monetary policy path amid high inflation. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 15.48 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 2,423.61. Trading volume was slim at 363.7 million shares worth 6.86 trillion won (US$5.26 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 662 to 222.



Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling for further strengthening the alliance with the United States to mark its 70th anniversary this year.

"The National Assembly reaffirms that the S. Korea-U.S. alliance was the foundation for the Republic of Korea's democratization and economic growth and continues to function as a linchpin of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the region and the world," the resolution said.



(2nd LD) KEPCO suffers record operating loss in 2022 on high fuel costs

SEOUL -- The state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday its operating loss more than quintupled on-year to hit a record high last year due to higher fuel costs and limited electricity rate hikes.

Its operating loss came to 32.63 trillion won (US$25.02 billion) in 2022, compared with 5.85 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



S. Korea to offer $130 mln in additional aid to Ukraine: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to provide US$130 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The government reaffirmed its position through the ministry's statement that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be respected."



(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao

SEOUL -- Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS and the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, said Friday it will take all necessary legal measures against a recent contract that SM struck with its alliance partner Kakao Entertainment in defiance of Hybe's takeover bid.

The contract, which gives Kakao the exclusive right to circulate SM's albums and music as well as the preemptive right to purchase new shares in SM, was made known Thursday amid Hybe's ongoing bid to take over SM after becoming its largest shareholder.



S. Korea accelerates environmental procedure for full-fledged THAAD deployment

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry on Friday made public the draft of its environmental impact assessment on a U.S. THAAD missile defense unit in a southern county, a procedure required for its full-fledged deployment.

The move signaled progress in the ministry's push for the "normalization" of the battery in Seongju, 217 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which has held the status of a "temporary" installation pending the assessment.



S. Korea, Poland agree to launch arms cooperation dialogue, joint drills

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland have agreed to launch a ministerial dialogue on arms industry cooperation and joint military drills during their talks in Warsaw, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, met Thursday, as the two countries seek to deepen security cooperation on the back of last year's deals for the South to supply tanks, howitzers and fighter jets to Poland.

