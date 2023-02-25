SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Republic of prosecutors' takes over police (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Samsung, SK in tight spot as U.S. likely to cap level of S. Korean chips made in China (Kookmin Daily)

-- Road to 'normalization of THAAD' opens as environmental impact assessment draft made public (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S., N. Korea engage in 'power for power' confrontation (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. ride strategic submarine together, warns end of Pyongyang regime if it uses nukes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Experts stress need to invest at least 100 tln won to tackle low fertility rate (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Public health centers at risk (Hankyoreh)

-- Department stores step up cultural programs aimed at 'MZ generation' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Growing number of activist funds call for shareholders' return (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung, SK no longer able to manufacture chips in China (Korea Economic Daily)

