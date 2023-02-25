Feb. 26



1948 -- The United Nations decides to conduct general elections in what is now South Korea, giving up on plans to establish a single Korean government after a Soviet-backed regime took control of the northern part of the peninsula.



1982 -- The U.S. Air Force announces the deployment of 10 units of the A-10 close support aircraft to South Korea.



1995 -- Nine-year-old South Korean Kim Young-sik becomes the youngest person in the world to reach the summit of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.



2008 -- The New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.



2010 -- Figure skater Kim Yu-na wins South Korea's first Olympic figure skating gold medal, setting a world record with 228.56 points in Vancouver.



2011 -- A chartered Korean Air jet carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.



2015 -- The Constitutional Court rules that legally banning adultery is unconstitutional, nullifying the law that punishes extramarital sex.



2021 -- South Korea starts its first vaccination program against COVID-19 over a year after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the country.



(END)