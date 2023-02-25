Newly appointed police investigation chief offers to resign over son's bullying controversy

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A prosecutor-turned-lawyer appointed to head the National Office of Investigation offered to resign Saturday, just a day ahead of assuming his post, amid a bullying controversy involving his son at school.

Chung Sun-sin, appointed as the new chief the previous day, found himself in hot water after it was belatedly revealed that his son had verbally abused one of his peers for eight months in high school and was ordered to transfer schools.

"Many have been concerned due to my son's problem, and I came to the conclusion that I cannot take on such a grave responsibility as the chief of the National Office of Investigation with this flaw," he said in a release, expressing his willingness to "withdraw" from the post.

Chung had worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul.



view larger image Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, is seen in this undated file photo. On Feb. 24, 2023, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung as the new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide. Chung is set to begin his two-year term on Feb. 26. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)