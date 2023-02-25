U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in South Korea for a scheduled visit, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said Saturday, in an apparent show of force and a warning to North Korea against provocations.

The 6,000-ton Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Springfield docked at the naval base in the southern port city of Busan for a "scheduled port visit," it said in a social media post, without revealing the timing of the arrival.



view larger image This photo, provided by the U.S. Pacific Fleet on Feb. 25, 2023, shows the USS Springfield nuclear-powered fast attack submarine arriving at the naval base in South Korea's southern port city of Busan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The USS Springfield, deployed to Guam, "routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests," the post read.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet disclosed photos of the naval vessel hanging the national flags of the allies on the wall of the conning tower and crew members of the South Korean Navy welcoming the arrival.

The rare disclosure of the submarine's deployment to the South appears intended at sending a stern warning to North Korea following repeated missile provocations.

North Korea has strongly protested the U.S. deployment of its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula and the allies' combined drills.



view larger image The national flags of South Korea and the United States are attached to the conning tower of the USS Springfield nuclear-powered fast attack submarine on Feb. 25, 2023, as it arrived at the naval base in South Korea's southern port city of Busan for a scheduled visit, in this photo provided by the U.S. Pacific Fleet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)