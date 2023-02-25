Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said South Korea's military support will be a positive for his country in the war against Russia, expressing hope that Korea finds a way to provide the assistance.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during a speech in Kyiv marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, in response to North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for South Korea to provide military aid to the war-torn country, according to a news report on Friday by Ukrinform, its state news agency.

"We look positively if weapons are supplied to us," Zelenskyy was quoted by the outlet as saying. "I hope that it will find an opportunity to help Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said "details are being discussed" with other countries about South Korea in this vein, without elaborating further.

He also stressed the bilateral relations with South Korea are "very important" and should further develop.

Stoltenberg told a forum in Seoul during his visit in late January that South Korea should "step up on the specific issue of military support."

South Korea has only provided humanitarian aid and other non-military support to Ukraine, citing its position not to supply arms to countries engaged in conflict.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) speaks via video at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11, 2022. Zelenskyy asked South Korea to provide military equipment support to help his country's fight against Russian aggression.



