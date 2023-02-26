N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new street in Pyongyang, the country's state media reported Sunday.

Kim attended the ceremony in Pyongyang's Sopho area Saturday, which is part of an ambitious project to build 4,100 homes in the capital city's northern area, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The project is different from another one for the construction of 10,000 new homes in Pyongyang's Hwasong district.

Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, also attended the ceremony, the KCNA said. It did not mention her by name but called her Kim's "beloved daughter."



view larger image This photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 26, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a new street in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

