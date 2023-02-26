GM begins production of Trax Crossover in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- General Motors Co. said Sunday it has started the production of the Trax Crossover at its South Korean plant ahead of its local launch in the first quarter.

GM plans to ramp up the strategic model's production to meet the rising demand for the new vehicle in the United States and other markets, the Detroit-based carmaker said in a statement.

"Following the outstanding success of the Chevrolet Trailblazer in Korea and around the world, our new crossover is already a huge hit in the U.S., and I am sure this will be another great success in Korea as well," Shilpan Amin, GM's senior vice president and president of GM's overseas division, said last month.

The Trax Crossover was unveiled in the U.S. last year, and the model is assembled in GM's Korean plant in Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. The Trailblazer is being assembled in GM's Bupyong plant, just west of Seoul.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup depending on market demands.

For the whole of 2022, GM Korea's vehicle sales rose 12 percent to 264,875 units from 237,044 a year earlier.

view larger image This file photo offered by GM Korea shows its Changwon plant, 301 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

