4 Hyundai models earn U.S. safety awards

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it has earned four top safety pick awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), further proving the quality of its vehicles.

Three models from the South Korean automotive group garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award and one model obtained the Top Safety Pick (TSP) award, Hyundai said in a statement.

The group has Hyundai Motor Co., its independent Genesis brand and affiliate Kia Corp. under its wing.

The three TSP+ winners are Hyundai's Palisade SUV, Kia's Telluride SUV and Genesis' G90 sedan, while the TSP model is Hyundai's Sonata sedan.

This year, the nonprofit IIHS selected 28 TSP+ models and 20 TSP models after testing hundreds of new models in five categories: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and seat head restraint. Vehicles are given one of four grades -- good, acceptable, marginal or poor -- after each test.

If a vehicle receives an overall rating of good in the five categories, the model is awarded a TSP. If it also gets good ratings on its headlights and in the passenger-side small overlap test, the award is upgraded to a TSP+ award.

